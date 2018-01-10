A Sharp Decline of the Dollar After News that China Could Stop Purchasing US Government Bonds
The US dollar is under strong sales pressure after the Bloomberg agency said the Chinese authorities would reduce or even stop buying US Treasuries, said the BNR.
Bloomberg quoted unnamed sources close to the topic that official Chinese authorities overseeing the country's foreign exchange reserves have recommended a delay or even a suspension of US Treasury purchases. In their view, US government bonds have become less attractive than other financial assets. China's existing trade strain with the US may also be a reason for slowing or stopping US debt purchases, they say.
Though unsubstantiated, the news provokes aggressive dollar sales on foreign exchange markets, although at the same time yields of 10-year US bonds jumped to a ten-month high of 2.588 percent, the National Radio adds.
- » The World Bank Raised its Forecast for the Bulgarian Economy
- » The Average Insured Income For the Country in November 2017 is BGN 851.25
- » Between 10% and 20% of Consumers Have Used Fast Credit Services in December
- » Global Debt has Reached a Record USD 233 Trillion
- » The Dow Jones Index Rose for the First Time Above the Level of 25,000
- » Catalan Crisis Cost Spain's State Budget EUR 1 bln