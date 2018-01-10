The Two Terminals at Sofia Airport have Been Evacuated Due to Signals of Explosive Devices
The two terminals at Sofia Airport are evacuated due to signals for explosive devices, according to bgnes, referring to the interior ministry.
In connection with a malicious call received today at 13.20, a standard check is carried out at Sofia Airport. Police teams responded immediately to the signal, reported by the Interior Ministry.
A bomb signal evacuates Terminal 2 at Sofia Airport, reported BNT. According to information from the national television, the administration and airport staff were not evacuated.
Border police teams with dogs have blocked the area and do not allow cars to park in front of the airport.
Just before the alert, in close proximity to Terminal 2, the Minister responsible for the European Commission, Liliana Pavlova, presented electromobiles to carry the foreign delegations.
- » Severe Crash Between an Ambulance and a Bus with 40 Passengers near Omurtag
- » A Fire Broke out at the Trump Tower in New York
- » Rescue Crews Wrestle to Tame China Oil Tanker Fire; Body of Mariner Found
- » 2 Injured in Explosion at Stockholm Subway Station
- » 32 People are Missing after a Collision of Ships in the East China Sea
- » A Tourist has Died while Climbing Vihren Peak