The Two Terminals at Sofia Airport have Been Evacuated Due to Signals of Explosive Devices

The two terminals at Sofia Airport are evacuated due to signals for explosive devices, according to bgnes, referring to the interior ministry.

In connection with a malicious call received today at 13.20, a standard check is carried out at Sofia Airport. Police teams responded immediately to the signal, reported by the Interior Ministry.

A bomb signal evacuates Terminal 2 at Sofia Airport, reported BNT. According to information from the national television, the administration and airport staff were not evacuated.

Border police teams with dogs have blocked the area and do not allow cars to park in front of the airport.

Just before the alert, in close proximity to Terminal 2, the Minister responsible for the European Commission, Liliana Pavlova, presented electromobiles to carry the foreign delegations.

