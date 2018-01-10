Nine Protests Paralyze Sofia Tomorrow

In Sofia tomorrow there will be nine protests, which will cause more trouble to the movement in the capital than the official delegations for the opening of the European presidency, a deputy director of the SDR, Anton Zlatanov said at a press conference to journalists, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

He added that the situation is complicated by the fact that they will all be in the center of the city. "There are many protests in the capital recently, one of the protests being held in the morning - it is in support of the Istanbul Convention and will not hinder the movement." The other protests are from 17.00 to 20.30, some of which relate to the construction of the second lift in Bansko - for and against, we have meetings with the organizers and we have called them for understanding, "explained Anton Zlatanov. He added that traffic routes, assembly and endpoints were coordinated so as not to interfere with delegations and avoid the risk of collisions.

Senior Commissioner Zlatanov said that one area in which there will be protests is between Vitosha Blvd., Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., Nezavisimost Square, St. Alexander Nevsky Square. The other area is from the monument of Patriarch Evtimii, Vasil Levski Blvd., Gurko Blvd., Rakovski Blvd. and St. Alexander Nevski Square. On several occasions, the routes of the protests crossed, but the SDRD had preparations and no worries. The restrictions on the opening of the European Presidency will be mainly on the boulevards "Brussels" and "Tsarigradsko shose", where the movement will be temporarily restricted, as well as the areas around the National Theater and the National Palace of Culture.

"Tomorrow we are in the focus of all the European and world media, we are a democratic state, everyone has the right to express their opinion," said the Deputy Director of the State Agency for Regional Development.

The security measures made because of the presidency of the Council of the EU will allow for the flexible use of the National Palace of Culture, said Lachezar Milushev, director of security at the National Palace of Culture. "Against the backdrop of the EU Presidency events, the National Palace of Culture will continue to function as a cultural institute and a congress center, all establishments on the territory of the National Palace of Culture will work. No outer perimeter is built, which does not make it difficult to move in the area.

For two months, steps have been taken to pass through the main building of the Palace - passing through scanners and security-proof devices, "he added. And he drew the attention of the citizens to foresee it when visiting events - exhibitions, concerts, etc. "Journalists will be released only through entrance B2, during the entire presidency," Milushev said.