France has Adopted Unpopular Measures to Limit Road Accidents

An unpopular but necessary measure - this is what the French government argues about the decision taken yesterday evening to reduce the permitted speed on the minor roadways in the country from 90 kilometers per hour to 80 kilometers per hour, the France press reported.

The aim of the measure is to reduce road accidents. According to Prime Minister Edouard Philip, the measure can save at least one human life a day. The Harris agency's survey of yesterday shows that 6 out of 10 French citizens are against it. Out of the 28 EU Member States, only Sweden has a more stringent speed limit - 70 kilometers per hour. Finland allows speeds of 80 kilometers per hour outside cities and highways. The other places in the alliance remain 90 km per hour, for some even 100 km/h.

The speed limit on secondary roads in France comes into force on July 1. It concerns the secondary two-way roads, in the middle of which there are no separators of the barrier type or land embankment. This measure will affect 400,000 kilometers of roads in the country. On 1 July 2020, the measure will be assessed. The extreme right National Front criticized it and petitioned it. The party said that limiting speed would affect the middle class. Another measure announced by Prime Minister Edouard Philip will be a temporary withdrawal of a driving license if drivers commit a traffic violation while talking or writing messages on their mobile phones.

In 2016, every 10th road accident "involved in a cell phone," Prime Minister Philippe said. In Europe, banning mobile handsets while driving is widespread, but penalties are generally limited to fines ranging from less than 50 euros in Ireland to several hundred euros in the Netherlands, Reuters adds on the same topic.