Albanians will Protest Against the "Drug-state"

Bulgaria: Albanians will Protest Against the "Drug-state"

The Albanian opposition will organize a mass protest against poverty, the economic crisis and problems in the judiciary on January 27th.

Leader of the opposition Democratic Party Ljuszim Basha urged all Albanians to join the protest. According to him, "Albania currently acts as a drug nation".

"Today, we live in a drug nation, as it says in the latest CIA report, and it was built on stolen elections, an illegal parliament, an illegal prime minister who appointed an illegal prosecutor to cover all corruption-related files," Basha .

Parliament Speaker Edi Paloca accused Prime Minister Edi Rama of most of the country's crimes, including drug trafficking and corruption. "The aim of the protest is to remove Edi Rama from power, and he should no longer be Albania's prime minister," Paloca said, quoted by the Tirana public radio.

Tags: Albania, protests, Edi Rama
