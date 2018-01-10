More Than 200 People were Arrested in Clashes in Tunisia

More than 200 people were arrested and dozens injured in clashes in several regions of Tunisia, the interior ministry said after a second night of protests against austerity measures by the authorities.

Ministerial spokesman Khalifa Cibani told a local radio station that 49 police officers were injured in clashes in the country and that 206 "thugs" were arrested.

There is property damage as a Carrefour chain in the suburb of the capital has been plundered.

Police and Army forces were deployed in several cities, including Tuburba, which is 30 km away. West of Tunis, where hundreds of young people went to the streets after the funeral of a man who died in the riots Monday night. The police say he was not killed by their employees.

Unrest is also reported in the cities of Gafsa, Kazierin and Sidi Bouzid, where the protests that marked the beginning of the Arab Spring began in 2011.

The riots in Tunisia have been going on for several days after activists and politicians rejected the increase in VAT and social contributions that were introduced by the government since the beginning of the year.