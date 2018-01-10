China Ordered 184 Airbus Planes

China has ordered the delivery of 183 Airbus A320 aircrafts, which 13 airlines need, French officials said after French President Emmanuel Macron ended his visit to the world's most populated country. The planes will be delivered in 2019 and 2020.

The cost of the large order was not publicly disclosed, but according to the company's price list, the total value could be about $ 18 billion.

The announcement came a day after Macron held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jingpin. During the visit of the French Head of State, several large deals were signed, the value of which was also not publicly announced.

China is the second largest aviation market in the world, making this country a competitive field between Airbus and Boeing. When US President Donald Trump visited China in November last year, Beijing agreed to buy 3,000 Boeing aircraft worth $ 37 billion.