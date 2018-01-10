EU Commissioner: Air Pollution is Among the EU's Biggest Environmental Problems

Air cleanness is a problem not only for Bulgaria but also for the whole European Union and for the world at large. This is what the Commissioner for the Environment, Karmenu Vella, told the Bulgarian National Television.

"In Europe every year 400,000 people die prematurely because of the dirty air," he said.

Vella also commented on the change of the Pirin Park's layout and related protests. Pirin is part of Natura 2000 and when it comes to environmental conservation measures and Natura 2000 management plans, the authorities must take all measures in line with European legislation, "the Maltese said.

According to him, there is no reason to believe there is a breach of EU law so far.

"The ecological work program for the next year is very important, we have many hopes for it. One of the most important things during the Bulgarian presidency will be the circular economy, within the framework of a circular economy we have a strategy for plastics, the Drinking Water Directive, "added the Environmental Commissioner.