Protesters Stormed the Ministry of Labor in Greece

Society | January 10, 2018, Wednesday // 10:33| Views: | Comments: 0
About 500 people from the far left Communist Party broke the safety gates and the doors of the Labor agency, BNT reported.

The dissatisfaction of the protesters was caused by the new draft law, which limits the right to strike. The Greek government was forced to take this measure in order to get the next tranche of the rescue loan for Athens.

Tags: greece, protest, Labour ministry
