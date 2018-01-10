Protesters Stormed the Ministry of Labor in Greece
Society | January 10, 2018, Wednesday // 10:33| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
About 500 people from the far left Communist Party broke the safety gates and the doors of the Labor agency, BNT reported.
The dissatisfaction of the protesters was caused by the new draft law, which limits the right to strike. The Greek government was forced to take this measure in order to get the next tranche of the rescue loan for Athens.
- » The Two Terminals at Sofia Airport have Been Evacuated Due to Signals of Explosive Devices
- » As a Result of Air Pollution Between 14 and 18 Thousand People Annually Die in Bulgaria
- » Nine Protests Paralyze Sofia Tomorrow
- » Albanians will Protest Against the "Drug-state"
- » EU Commissioner: Air Pollution is Among the EU's Biggest Environmental Problems
- » An Earthquake of 7.6 on the Richter Scale Hit Central America
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)