Moscow: US Reconnaissance Aircraft was in the Area of Khmeimim During the Attack on Russian Bases

A US intelligence aircraft flew in the area between Khmeimim and Tartus during the attack on the Russian base in Khmeimim. This was stated by the Russian Defense Ministry, FOCUS reported quoting TASS.

It was reported on Monday that Saturday night, January 6, the German base at Khmeimim was attacked by 13 unmanned aircrafts, with the military succeeding in stopping the attack by destroying seven and interrupting the electronic control of the other six. On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that an American aircraft was flying during the attack between the Khmeimim and Tartus.

"It is a strange coincidence that during the attack of unmanned aircraft against the Russian military sites in Syria, a US intelligence aircraft flew over the Mediterranean in the intersection between the cities of Khmeimim and Tartus for seven hours," the message released by the agency.