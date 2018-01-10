An Earthquake of 7.6 on the Richter Scale Hit Central America

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 on the Richter scale shook the Caribbean. The epicenter was near the islands belonging to Honduras. There is no information yet about casualties and damages. However, there is a danger of tsunami in the territories of Mexico, Cuba, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. So far, there have been reports of waves with a height of 1 meter.

The quake was very small in depth - 10 km.