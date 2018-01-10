Billboard by the Police was Removed

An English-language billboard, which MI officials intended to welcome Euro diplomats and officials in Bulgaria, was removed last night, bTV announced. It was at the intersection of Gurko Street and Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd. in the capital.

With the inscription, law enforcement officers complained about their low pay. The police union commented that they had no idea what the reason was because the placement had been paid for at least 2 weeks.

Similar posters are also on the boulevards "Brussels" and "Tsarigradsko shose". Tomorrow, when the Bulgarian EU Presidency is officially launched, policemen plan a protest demanding a 15% increase in salaries.

Tags: billboard, removed, police, protest
