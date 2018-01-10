Steve Bannon Left the Far Right News Site Breitbart

Former chief adviser to Donald Trump - Steve Bannon, leaves the Breitbart News site known for its far right views. In the summer, he returned as CEO of the media after leaving the White House on charges of racism and sexism.

The message does not mention the reasons why Bannon is leaving. Last week he allowed a story of a publication related to Michael Wolfe's book "Fire and Wrath", including a quote in which Balen mention the presidential son's meeting, Donald Trump Jr., with Russian representatives as "anti patriotic" and "betrayal."

Trump has already commented on the excerpts from the book, explaining that Bannon "lost his mind" after losing his position in the White House.

