Seoul and Pyongyang Restore the Military Red Line

South and North Korea have agreed to restore the red line between the armies of the two countries.

This happened less than a week before the resumption of cross-border communication between the civilian guides of both countries. North Korea said during the first over two years of direct talks with Seoul officials that the telephone line on the western side of the border was operating again, South Korean Deputy Chancellor Chun He Sun told reporters in Seoul.

"Accordingly, our country decided to start using the military red line at 08:00."

