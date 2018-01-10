Severe Crash Between an Ambulance and a Bus with 40 Passengers near Omurtag

A serious crash between a bus carrying 40 passengers and an ambulance occurred tonight near Omurtag.

One man is dead. The road was closed all night. Police say there was a crash by a special emergency vehicle and a bus traveling along the Varna-Sofia line.

The crash occurred on the main road Sofia - Varna, near the village of Kamburovo. The driver of the specialized car died at the spot. Currently there are no data on seriously injured passengers. The incident report was submitted shortly after 3.50 this morning. 20 minutes after 8 am the movement in the area of ​​Kamburovo village has been restored.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated. Work on identifying the causes of the incident continues.