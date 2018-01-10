At Least 13 People Died after Landslides in California

At least 13 are already the victims of the muddy streams that took home and destroyed an important road in Montessito, in the southern part of the US state of California. There are destroyed houses, whose inhabitants are missing. The area, hit by a storm and torrential rains, has recently been hit by forest fires as well.

Ventura County was flooded with rainfall with a total of 130 liters per square meter. An important coastal highway is inaccessible for traffic in a section of about 50 km. In the Santa Barbara and Ventura districts, thousands of inhabitants were also evacuated because of the risk of landslides.

It is believed that the main causes of the disaster are the fires that have deforested the area and deprived it of natural protection that absorbs water and retains the soil.