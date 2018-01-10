21 Years Since the January Events Before the Parliament

On January 10th, 21 years have passed since the dramatic events before the Bulgarian Parliament, which led to the overthrow of the government of Jan Videnov, reminds Bgnes.

On January 10, 1997, President Zhelyu Zhelev (1935-2015), whose term expired on January 21, 1997, refused to give the BSP a mandate to form a new government, although it was obliged by constitution. Opposition in the face of UDF announced the start of a national political strike and called for civil disobedience. A protest procession was organized before the National Assembly, which ended with the encirclement of the building and an attempt at destruction and arson. There were also slightly injured in the clashes.

On January 28, 1997, President Petar Stoyanov, who took office on January 22, gave the BSP a mandate to form a government which were obliged to do under the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria. On February 4, 1997, the BSP returned the mandate to form a government. A leading role for the BSP's compromise was Nikolay Dobrev. The political forces signed an agreement to hold early parliamentary elections in April 1997 and to preserve social peace.

On February 12, 1997, President Petar Stoyanov appointed an official government headed by Sofia Mayor Stefan Sofianski.