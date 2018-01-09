Byzantine Amphora with Inscription Discovered in Roman Fortress Trimammium in Northeast Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Byzantine Amphora with Inscription Discovered in Roman Fortress Trimammium in Northeast Bulgaria The six-line inscription in Ancient Greek found on the fragment of a 6th century AD Byzantine amphora in the Trimammium Fortress. Photo: Ruse Museum of History via ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com

Part of an Early Byzantine amphora with a fully preserved inscription in Ancient Greek dedicated to Jesus Christ and Virgin Mary has been discovered during the latest excavations of the Ancient Roman, medieval Byzantine and Bulgarian fortress of Trimammium near the Danube town of Mechka, Ruse District, in Northeast Bulgaria.

