Bulgarian President After KSNS: Significant Progress Was Made Towards the Implementation of the EU's Global Strategy in the Field of Security and Defence

Bulgaria’s President, Rumen Radev, convened the Consultative Council for National Security (KSNS) on January 9th.

The topic was "The Role of Bulgaria for the Development of the Common Security and Defence Policy of the EU in the Context of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2018 ".

Speaking after the 4-hour long meeting, President Radev said that the Presidency of the Council of the EU is a great responsibility, but it provides significant opportunities for Bulgaria.

He added that the 9th of January KSNS discussed Bulgaria's role and commitments regarding the development of the Common Security and Defence Policy of the EU in the context of the Bulgarian Euro-Presidency.

In his words, significant progress has been made towards the implementation of the EU's global strategy in the field of security and defence. Evidence for this is the establishment of the permanent structured cooperation of the European Defence Fund and the launch of the coordinated annual defence review.

"We have united around the position that the presidency of the Council of the EU in the context of Common Security and Defence Policy of the EU is a major responsibility, but it also gives Bulgaria significant opportunities in several very important areas," the president said.

Firstly, this is the effective management of the processes of building the common European defence. Secondly, this is our position for the full integration of the Bulgarian armed forces, of our industry and science in the European processes of consolidation of the defence industry and the science of Europe. And last but not least - this is the opportunity to enhance the security and the European perspective of the Western Balkans.

Outside of the KSNS topic, the participants also discussed the accumulation of serious crimes in recent days, and concluded that even better coordination between the institutions is needed./Source: The Bulgarian National Television