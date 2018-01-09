Electric Cars to Transfer Bulgarian EU Presidency Delegates

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | January 9, 2018, Tuesday // 16:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Electric Cars to Transfer Bulgarian EU Presidency Delegates Източник: pixabay

The Renault Zoe electric cars, which will transfer the delegates for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU, will be positioned in the parking lot of Terminal 2 at Sofia Airport tomorrow, the press office of the Ministry for the Bulgarian EU Presidency said.

With zero CO2 emissions, in the next six months the cars will provide daily transfers to Sofia’s guests from the airport to the National Palace of Culture and their hotels.

Minister for the Bulgarian EU Presidency Lilyana Pavlova and the general manager of Renault Nissan Bulgaria, Mr. Renault Pirel, signed a partnership agreement in December, according to which Renault will provide 15 electric cars for the Bulgarian Presidency. Three new Schneider Electric charging stations have been installed at Sofia Airport, which, after the end of the presidency, can be used by anyone who wants to charge their electric cars while waiting for arriving passengers.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: delegates, Bulgarian EU Presidency, electric cars
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria