Electric Cars to Transfer Bulgarian EU Presidency Delegates

The Renault Zoe electric cars, which will transfer the delegates for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU, will be positioned in the parking lot of Terminal 2 at Sofia Airport tomorrow, the press office of the Ministry for the Bulgarian EU Presidency said.



With zero CO2 emissions, in the next six months the cars will provide daily transfers to Sofia’s guests from the airport to the National Palace of Culture and their hotels.



Minister for the Bulgarian EU Presidency Lilyana Pavlova and the general manager of Renault Nissan Bulgaria, Mr. Renault Pirel, signed a partnership agreement in December, according to which Renault will provide 15 electric cars for the Bulgarian Presidency. Three new Schneider Electric charging stations have been installed at Sofia Airport, which, after the end of the presidency, can be used by anyone who wants to charge their electric cars while waiting for arriving passengers.