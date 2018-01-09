Minister of Energy: There are no Grounds for Raising the Price of Electricity

''The country's electricity system is stable, Bulgarian citizens have no reason to worry. Because of the way in which Bulgarian energy is developing, I think there are no grounds for raising the price of electricity.''

This became clear from the words of the Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova in an interview with BNT.

The Minister recalled that the Bulgarian business is using state aid and paying less for electricity, specifying that until June 30, 2018, the business will receive state aid.

