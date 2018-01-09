China Invites Bulgarian Companies to the First Import Goods Exhibition

China invites the Bulgarian state and companies to take part in the first International Import Expo, which will be held from 5-10 November 2018 in Shanghai. This was made clear at a meeting between Deputy Executive Director of the Executive Agency for Promotion of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEME) with the Economic and Trade Advisor to the Embassy of China in Bulgaria.

The event is on the initiative of Chinese President.

Companies can present their products and services in the following priority areas: innovative equipment, IT services, consumer machinery and equipment, automotive, textiles and clothing, accessories and consumer goods, food and agricultural products, medical equipment, culture, education, creative design and others.

In a separate chamber there will be stands of the countries themselves, which can present their opportunities for investment, tourism and culture. Within the framework of an exhibition, an international trading forum will be held, which will be attended by the Ministers of Economy and Trade of all participating countries.