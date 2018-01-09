China Invites Bulgarian Companies to the First Import Goods Exhibition

Business | January 9, 2018, Tuesday // 14:34| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: China Invites Bulgarian Companies to the First Import Goods Exhibition Източник: pixabay

China invites the Bulgarian state and companies to take part in the first International Import Expo, which will be held from 5-10 November 2018 in Shanghai. This was made clear at a meeting between Deputy Executive Director of the Executive Agency for Promotion of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEME)  with the Economic and Trade Advisor to the Embassy of China in Bulgaria.

The event is on the initiative of Chinese President.

Companies can present their products and services in the following priority areas: innovative equipment, IT services, consumer machinery and equipment, automotive, textiles and clothing, accessories and consumer goods, food and agricultural products, medical equipment, culture, education, creative design and others.

In a separate chamber there will be stands of the countries themselves, which can present their opportunities for investment, tourism and culture. Within the framework of an exhibition, an international trading forum will be held, which will be attended by the Ministers of Economy and Trade of all participating countries.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: China, import goods, exhibition, trade, Bulgaria, economy
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria