EU to Host Meeting with Iran on Nuclear Treaty Thursday
The European Union is to host a meeting with the foreign ministers of Iran, France, Germany and Britain to discuss the state of a landmark nuclear agreement with Iran, reported the Washington Post.
EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini convened Thursday’s meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif “to ensure a full and continued implementation” of the 2015 agreement.
Under the accord, Iran curbed its nuclear program in exchange for an easing of international economic sanctions. The United States has said it would consider scrapping the deal.
Mogherini, the European Union’s top diplomat, says the United States stepping away from a landmark nuclear deal would be counterproductive and insists other disputes with Tehran should be tackled in other ways.
- » France's Macron Says EU Needs Coordinated Stance on Chinese Trade
- » France Registers Record Asylum Requests in 2017
- » Viktor Orbán: Europe Will Restore ‘the Will of the People’ on Migration in 2018
- » Macron Warned that Europe Could Break Apart after Brexit
- » Top-Selling German Newspaper Says New Online Hate Speech Law Must be Scrapped
- » Emmanuel Macron: French President Announces 'Fake News' Law