EU to Host Meeting with Iran on Nuclear Treaty Thursday

World » EU | January 9, 2018, Tuesday // 14:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: EU to Host Meeting with Iran on Nuclear Treaty Thursday Източник: pixabay

The European Union is to host a meeting with the foreign ministers of Iran, France, Germany and Britain to discuss the state of a landmark nuclear agreement with Iran, reported the Washington Post. 

EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini convened Thursday’s meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif “to ensure a full and continued implementation” of the 2015 agreement.

Under the accord, Iran curbed its nuclear program in exchange for an easing of international economic sanctions. The United States has said it would consider scrapping the deal.

Mogherini, the European Union’s top diplomat, says the United States stepping away from a landmark nuclear deal would be counterproductive and insists other disputes with Tehran should be tackled in other ways.

 
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Federica Mogherini, nuclear treaty, europe, Iran, talks
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria