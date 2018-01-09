''Dondukov'' Boulevard is Again Under Construction
btv
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
From today, ''Dondukov'' Boulevard is again under construction, BGNES reported.
From this morning workers with light reflective vests of the construction company Trace Group Hold AD re-paving, sorting and rearranging. The reason officially is not clear.
The repair works on the boulevard cost about BGN 7 million.
- » Bulgarian President After KSNS: Significant Progress Was Made Towards the Implementation of the EU's Global Strategy in the Field of Security and Defence
- » Policemen Will Also Protest on Jan 11
- » The Cabinet Calms Protest Mood at Sofia University with BGN 10 Million and a New Building
- » Record Low Birth Rate in Bulgaria For 2017
- » Minister of Transport and Sofia Mayor Will Open the Newly Built Road Link From ''Brussels'' Blvd to Sofia Airport
- » President Rumen Radev Convenes the Consultative Council for National Security
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)