''Dondukov'' Boulevard is Again Under Construction

From today, ''Dondukov'' Boulevard is again under construction, BGNES reported.

From this morning workers with light reflective vests of the construction company Trace Group Hold AD re-paving, sorting and rearranging. The reason officially is not clear.

The repair works on the boulevard cost about BGN 7 million.

