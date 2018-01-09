Policemen Will Also Protest on Jan 11

A third protest is planned for January 11, the day of the official opening of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

In addition to the protests for the future of Pirin and the ratification of the Istanbul Convention, policemen will also go to the streets asking for a 15% increase in salaries

According to the official announcement of the trade unions, protests will be divided into two. Some of the Ministry of Interior officials will send their messages to the delegations that arrive in Bulgaria for the official opening of the European Presidency.

The meeting will take place between 16:30 and 17:00 at the crossroads of ''Brussels'' and ''Tsarigradsko shosse'' boulevards and at the crossing of the ''Orlov Bridge'', the trade unions say.

The protest will continue in the area of ​​the National Theater.