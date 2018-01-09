500,000 teachers in Turkey are unemployed, according to BGNews. Even if universities stop registering students in pedagogical specialties, it will take a decade to allow current candidates for teachers to be appointed, says Dumnhuriet newspaper.

"Forty-five of our colleagues ended their lives because they could not be recruited," said Ferry Aikin Aydogan, director of the Workers 'Education and Science Workers' Union. The number of unemployed teachers has reached half a million, but the crisis affects the whole country, not just teachers, Aikin said.

It is likely that these numbers will increase, given the students who are currently on the way to obtaining diplomas as pedagogues. There are more than 200,000 graduate students giving them the opportunity to teach, according to the Ministry of Education's Strategic Report.

By including these numbers and students studying literature, humanities and religious studies, more than 650,000 students are facing a grim future. When more advanced pedagogical programs, such as pedagogical training courses, are included in the calculations, more than one million citizens who hold a diploma are unemployed in Turkey.