The French Prosecutor's Office is Investigating Apple for Deliberately Slowing Down Older Models "Iphone"

The French Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the US high-tech company Apple, accusing them of fraud in connection with their manufacturing practice for the so- planned depreciation, which deliberately slowing the operation of older models, "Iphone," reported French media quoting court sources.

The investigation, which started on Friday, will be handled by the Chief Competition of Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF), which is part of the Ministry of Economy's system, and initiated at the request of the public organization " Stop the Planned Depreciation, "which accuses Apple of deliberately reducing mobile device performance and deliberately shortening its service life.

In December, Apple confirmed that it is slowing down the performance of its old smartphone models because the lithium-ion batteries they are equipped with lose power over time and their capacity may be insufficient, for example, if the device used in cold weather. To avoid its sudden shutdown, the corporation has made changes to the IOS operating system that slow down the performance of certain resource-scarce functions.