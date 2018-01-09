$ 306 Billion Damage from Natural Disasters in the US

January 9, 2018
2017 is the most costly in the disasters in the United States after a series of hurricanes and devastating fires have caused $ 306 billion of damage. This is said in a report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Institute of the United States quoted by the agencies.

16 of these disasters relate to damage exceeding $ 1 billion. 2005 was the current record holder of $ 205 billion in damage caused by natural disasters. They were mostly due to hurricanes Katrina, Wilma and Rita. In 2017, the fires that devastated much of California caused $ 18 billion of damage, Hurricane Harvey, devastated Texas - $ 125 billion, and Hurricane Maria, rushing into Puerto Rico - $ 90 billion in damages.

