Moscow Accused the Director of the CIA of Lying

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zaharova accused CIA chief Mike Pompeo of ​​lying that Russia for decades intervened in the US elections.

"The strongest evidence that this is false is that over the past decades, US Special Envoy and Officials have never made such a statement or raised such questions to Russia," she wrote in Facebook occasion of a TV interview with Pompeo.

"There was no story about this until the US electoral system made Trump president, and that's when all this started, the groundless accusations, the search for an outside enemy, the complaint of the Kremlin's hand," Zaharova, quoted by the agencies.

In an interview for CBS the director of the CIA responded affirmatively to the question of whether the Russians had tried to undermine US presidential elections in 2016. "Yes. "We have an important function as part of the US national security team to keep the US elections safe, secure, and democratic." "We have an important role as part of the US national security team to keep US elections safe, secure and democratic. We are working hard on this. So we will work against the Russians or anybody else who threatens this, "said the CIA chief.

By January last year, US intelligence chief James Clapper and head of the National Security Agency, Admiral Michael Rogers, confirmed to the Senate Armed Forces Commission the accusations that the White House imposed sanctions on Russia and expelled 35 Russian diplomats. Intelligence believes Moscow has intervened in the election process to help Republican candidate Donald Trump win against his Democratic party opponent, Hillary Clinton.