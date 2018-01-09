The Cabinet Calms Protest Mood at Sofia University with BGN 10 Million and a New Building

The government has never intended to deprive the University of Sofia of buildings. This became clear after a meeting between the leadership of Alma Mater and ministers Krassimir Valchev and Vladislav Goranov. Educational Minister Valchev was happy that there was a good dialogue. On Wednesday, Sofia University will receive a new building.

The meeting discussed the cost of maintenance of the buildings of the Sofia University and the cabinet would give additional money to the HEIs for the maintenance of the buildings, it was clear from Valchev's comment.

A wide range of university issues have been discussed. Financier number one is pleased that today's meeting gave a clear idea of ​​what could be achieved in the reform of higher education.

About 10 million leva will receive the University of Sofia for the infrastructure it uses. The protest is canceled. It turned out that the case arose because of a communication problem.

SU will receive the building on "Cherni Vrah" Blvd, which was used by the high school of clothing. The Sofia University has requested a new building for the training of its medical students by the government as compensation for their demolished building on Stamboliyski Blvd. The Academic Council unanimously accepted the request and set an ultimatum - if it is not met, the University was to start protesting after January 22nd.

In the last days of 2017, the Council of Ministers, with its decision, withdrew the building on "Al. Stamboliiski" Blvd. in Sofia in favor of the court and the prosecutor's office and with the "needlessness" motive. Until that moment the building was at the "Lozenets" University Hospital. It was property of the Sofia University until November 2016, after that it was transferred to the hospital against the promise of the hospital to repair it and to use it for medical students' training.

The building of Stamboliiski, where it was housed before the mechanical engineering, was given to the Sofia University in 2011 as a compensation for the lost building of Shipka 6. After a long-standing dispute between the University and the Union of Bulgarian Artists, it was finally received by the UBA. The Sofia University asked for a new building equivalent to that of Shipka Street 6, not to need repair, and to be able to directly start the training of students.