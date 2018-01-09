Bulgarian EU Presidency to be Opened with Authentic and Modern Folklore Performances

Authentic folklore songs and pieces, old church chants, folk dances and folkloric rhythm with modern sound will be part of the opening ceremony for the Bulgarian EU presidency at the National Theatre on January 11, the Ministry for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU 2018 said.



The ceremony will be opened with the national anthem performed by the Children's Choir of the Bulgarian National Radio. It will be followed by speeches by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov. After that the children will sing the anthem of the European Union.



The cultural programme includes performances of the chamber choir Yoan Kukuzel the Angel-Voiced, vocal a capella formation Eva Quartet, Stoyan Yankulov and ensemble Chinari, National Folklore Ensemble Bulgare, instrumental formation Bulgara and the duo Kris and Velin.