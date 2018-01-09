Hungarian Parties in Romania want Autonomy for Transylvania

The Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania, the Hungarian National Party and the Hungarian People's Party in Transylvania asked for a territorial declaration of territorial autonomy for the Szeklers and a special status of the Partium region (the territories to the north and west of Transylvania), Aderpres said. The leaders of the three organizations signed the declaration in Cluj-Napoca, the historical capital of Transylvania.

The Szeklers (or Szeklers) are an ethnic minority near the Hungarians in Transylvania. They want autonomy, but according to the Romanian authorities it is a separatist tendency. By 1918, Transylvania had been part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Now there live about 1.3 million Hungarians or 6.5% of the Romanian population. Minority leaders insist on "regional autonomy for the Hungarians in the region, administrative autonomy for settlements with predominantly Hungarian population, and cultural autonomy for all Hungarians in Romania.

"In their view, territorial autonomy should cover the historical boundaries of the region, and autonomous authorities should have regional legislative and executive powers in the areas of education, culture, information, the economy and the functions of the administration. The Hungarian must have the same status as the Romanian one.

The leader of the ruling Social Democratic Party, Liviu Dragnea, commented that the request for territorial autonomy is unconstructive and unacceptable. The issue is not subject to discussion, quotes his words TASS.