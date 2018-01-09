Trump will Run for a Second Term in 2020

US President Donald Trump unconditionally plans to run for a second term in the White House in the 2020 elections, because his achievements speak for themselves, spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters last night, quoted by DPA.

He spoke to media representatives on a presidential plane, with whom Trump traveled to meet with farmers in Nashville, Tennessee. They asked him to comment on the speech of popular television host Oprah Winfrey in Los Angeles on Sunday. It has been interpreted by many observers as a request for its possible candidacy for the presidential election in 2020 by the Democratic Party. "We would welcome every president's rival in his re-election fight, whether Oprah Winfrey or anyone else," said Gidley. He said he did not know if Trump had watched the TV star's speech, one of the most popular media figures in the United States, and was the first black billionaire woman to own her own TV studio, TV channel and magazine. "Whoever runs against Trump, he will face a president who has record-breaking achievements for a record-breaking time so far in the White House," the spokesman said. In her speech 63-year-old Oprah Winfrey said: "Many magnificent women in this room, and some very decent men, are resolutely struggling to become leaders."

And in 2020, Trump's rival could be a woman (he overcame Hillary Clinton in 2016). But this time he is likely to face a billionaire (her assets are estimated at $ 2.8 billion in 2017), who, on top of that, is much more popular and loved than him. After the flaming speech of the celebrated TV star at Golden Globe Awards, her friend Stethman Turner confirmed to the EL Times: "Everything depends on the people. She would definitely run for president. "Full support for Oprah's candidacy gave the Hollywood icon Meryl Streep, which Trump had insulted last year by calling her" most overrated actress "on Twitter, although she has 3 Oscars and 20 nominations.

"I want her to fight for president, I do not think she intended to announce it, but now she has no choice," so Meryl Streep appreciated the speech of 63-year-old Oprah, who is an amazing speaker.