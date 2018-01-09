The Average Insured Income For the Country in November 2017 is BGN 851.25

January 9, 2018
The average insured income for the country in November 2017 is BGN 851.25, the National Statistical Institute reported.

The average monthly insurance income for the country for the period from 01.12.2016 to 30.11.2017 is BGN 815.96.

The defined average monthly social security income for the country for the indicated period is used for calculating the amounts of newly granted pensions in December 2017, . 70, para. 2 of the Social Insurance Code.

