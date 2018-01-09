The Average Insured Income For the Country in November 2017 is BGN 851.25
pixabay.com
Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The average insured income for the country in November 2017 is BGN 851.25, the National Statistical Institute reported.
The average monthly insurance income for the country for the period from 01.12.2016 to 30.11.2017 is BGN 815.96.
The defined average monthly social security income for the country for the indicated period is used for calculating the amounts of newly granted pensions in December 2017, . 70, para. 2 of the Social Insurance Code.
- » Between 10% and 20% of Consumers Have Used Fast Credit Services in December
- » Global Debt has Reached a Record USD 233 Trillion
- » The Dow Jones Index Rose for the First Time Above the Level of 25,000
- » Catalan Crisis Cost Spain's State Budget EUR 1 bln
- » BNB Issues 2 Special Coins for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union
- » Greece Sold the Thessaloniki Port For 1.1 bln EUR
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)