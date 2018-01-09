Kremlin Says Russia has Enough Troops in Syria to Address Attacks

World » RUSSIA | January 9, 2018, Tuesday // 11:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Kremlin Says Russia has Enough Troops in Syria to Address Attacks pixabay.com

Russia has enough forces remaining in Syria to withstand possible attacks on its bases, a Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday, quoted by Reuters. 

“That contingent that remains, the military infrastructure that remains, at the Hmeimim and Tartus military bases, they are completely capable of fighting these occasional terrorist acts,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday that militants had attacked its bases overnight on Jan. 6 using thirteen armed drones.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: armed drones, Syria, troops, Russia, attacks
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria