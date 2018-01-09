Kremlin Says Russia has Enough Troops in Syria to Address Attacks
pixabay.com
Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Russia has enough forces remaining in Syria to withstand possible attacks on its bases, a Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday, quoted by Reuters.
“That contingent that remains, the military infrastructure that remains, at the Hmeimim and Tartus military bases, they are completely capable of fighting these occasional terrorist acts,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call.
The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday that militants had attacked its bases overnight on Jan. 6 using thirteen armed drones.
- » Russia is Considering Creating its Own Cryptocurrency in Order to Avoid Western Sanctions
- » Putin Signed the Increase in the Minimum Wage
- » Bus Crashes Into Moscow Bus Stop, Injuring Three (Video)
- » Putin Calls Blast in St. Petersburg Terror Attack
- » Russia has Prevented 60 Terrorist Attacks
- » Russian Parliament Sets March 18 as Presidential Election Date
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)