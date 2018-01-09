Record Low Birth Rate in Bulgaria For 2017

Bulgaria: Record Low Birth Rate in Bulgaria For 2017

Only 57 175 babies were born in 2017 in Bulgaria. That is why the country has experienced a terrible antirecord for the period after 1945.

This is the data from the Birth Information System of the Ministry of Health.

From 1 January 2017 to 1 January 2018, newborns in the 28 regions of the country are 7809 less than in 2016. At that time, 64,884 babies were crying for us for the first time.

Most babies in 2017 were born in Sofia-city - 15,262, and in the districts of Vidin and Yambol - 369 and 377 respectively.

The second place  is for Plovdiv, where 6511 babies were born in the past year.

 

