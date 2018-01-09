Minister of Transport and Sofia Mayor Will Open the Newly Built Road Link From ''Brussels'' Blvd to Sofia Airport
Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Ivaylo Moskovski and Mayor of Sofia Municipality Yordanka Fandakova will open the newly built road link from "Brussels" Blvd to Sofia Airport.
Road Bridge for Sofia Airport with a range from Brussels Blvd to ''Mimi Balkanska'' Street costs BGN 13.7 million with VAT and the funding is provided by the budget of the Ministry of Transport.
The construction works started in September 2016 and the completion deadline is February 2018. The repairs include the construction of a direct speed route from "Brussels" Blvd to Terminal 2 at Sofia Airport and two road connections to Terminal 1.
- » The Fast Road Connection to Sofia Airport Opens Today
- » The Cabinet Calms Protest Mood at Sofia University with BGN 10 Million and a New Building
- » Record Low Birth Rate in Bulgaria For 2017
- » President Rumen Radev Convenes the Consultative Council for National Security
- » Sofia Tidies up for the EU Presidency
- » Information Video on Safety in Road Tunnels