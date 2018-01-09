Minister of Transport and Sofia Mayor Will Open the Newly Built Road Link From ''Brussels'' Blvd to Sofia Airport

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 9, 2018, Tuesday // 10:35| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Minister of Transport and Sofia Mayor Will Open the Newly Built Road Link From ''Brussels'' Blvd to Sofia Airport pixabay.com

Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Ivaylo Moskovski and Mayor of Sofia Municipality Yordanka Fandakova will open the newly built road link from "Brussels" Blvd to Sofia Airport.

Road Bridge for Sofia Airport with a range from Brussels Blvd to ''Mimi Balkanska'' Street costs BGN 13.7 million with VAT and the funding is provided by the budget of the Ministry of Transport.

The construction works started in September 2016 and the completion deadline is February 2018. The repairs include the construction of a direct speed route from "Brussels" Blvd to Terminal 2 at Sofia Airport and two road connections to Terminal 1. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: road, Brussels Blvd, repairs, Sofia Airport
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria