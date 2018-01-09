Minister of Transport and Sofia Mayor Will Open the Newly Built Road Link From ''Brussels'' Blvd to Sofia Airport

Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications Ivaylo Moskovski and Mayor of Sofia Municipality Yordanka Fandakova will open the newly built road link from "Brussels" Blvd to Sofia Airport.

Road Bridge for Sofia Airport with a range from Brussels Blvd to ''Mimi Balkanska'' Street costs BGN 13.7 million with VAT and the funding is provided by the budget of the Ministry of Transport.

The construction works started in September 2016 and the completion deadline is February 2018. The repairs include the construction of a direct speed route from "Brussels" Blvd to Terminal 2 at Sofia Airport and two road connections to Terminal 1.