President Rumen Radev Convenes the Consultative Council for National Security
Today, President Rumen Radev convenes the Consultative Council for National Security, BGNES reported.
The topic to be discussed by senior politicians and statesmen is "The Role of the Republic of Bulgaria for the Development of the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) in the Context of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2018".
The meeting of the KSNS starts at 10.30 at Dondukov 2.
