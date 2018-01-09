Dangerously dirty air has been reported across the country since the beginning of the year, with the most serious situation in the capital.

The European air quality index shows high levels of pollution in Sofia, Pleven and Russe. The cities of Plovdiv, Blagoevgrad, Kardzhali, Varna, Bourgas, Veliko Tarnovo and Sliven are also highly polluted.

The Environmental Executive Agency's system reports contamination at times above the norm anywhere where stations are located. According to the EEA, the reason for it is the massive use of solid fuel in the domestic, public sector and road transport emissions, coupled with adverse weather conditions.

The highest levels of pollution are measured for January 7 - again in Sofia and in Plovdiv. The site of the EEA has no updated information on yesterday's day.

''Hipodruma'' station in Sofia has measured pollution 5 times above the norm, and the stations Pavlovo and Nadezhda - exceeding by almost 4 times the threshold values.