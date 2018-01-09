Information Video on Safety in Road Tunnels

Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure informs motorists on how to react in the event of fire or accident in the renovated Echemishka and Vitinya Tunnels on Hemus motorway. The 3-minute video is available on the websites of the road agency (RIA) and the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works.

Motorists are advised that there are SOS stations at 150 m in the repaired tunnels. Each station is equipped with and fire extinguishers. In the vent of fire, the first thing a driver should do is to alert about it by pressing the button next to the SOS station.

Next to it, there is a phone to contact the officer on duty, who will immediately locate the place of the fire or accident via the video surveillance system and will send a signal to the emergency number 112. It is obligatory that the emergency lane is free so that the fire and ambulances can reach quickly and without obstacles to the place of the possible incident./ The Bulgarian National Television