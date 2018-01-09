NIMH: Mostly Cloudy with Light Rain in Some Areas

Bulgaria: NIMH: Mostly Cloudy with Light Rain in Some Areas pixabay.com

 It will be mostly cloudy over Bulgaria today, with light rain in some areas. The fog formed in some places in the lowlands will be dissipating around noon.

In the southwestern regions, the clouds are expected to scatter sometimes during the day. There will be light to moderate wind from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures are forecast at 5-10°C, in the remote southwestern regions to 12-13°C.

 This is the weather forecast the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH),  quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

