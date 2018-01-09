NIMH: Mostly Cloudy with Light Rain in Some Areas
Business | January 9, 2018, Tuesday // 10:10| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
It will be mostly cloudy over Bulgaria today, with light rain in some areas. The fog formed in some places in the lowlands will be dissipating around noon.
It will be mostly cloudy over Bulgaria today, with light rain in some areas. The fog formed in some places in the lowlands will be dissipating around noon.
In the southwestern regions, the clouds are expected to scatter sometimes during the day. There will be light to moderate wind from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures are forecast at 5-10°C, in the remote southwestern regions to 12-13°C.
This is the weather forecast the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
- » The Average Insured Income For the Country in November 2017 is BGN 851.25
- » Bulgaria EU Presidency Seeks to Promote Europe-Middle East Ties
- » Iraq Returning Displaced Civilians From Camps to Unsafe Areas
- » Greece has Raised the Prices of Some of the Toll Taxes
- » Between 10% and 20% of Consumers Have Used Fast Credit Services in December
- » 200,000 Cars Produced over 10 Years Ago were Bought by Bulgarians in 2017
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)