British Undersecretary of the United Kingdom, James Brookshair, resigned due to health reasons, the World Agencies said, referring to Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman.

In the coming weeks, he will undergo a serious operation for a problem with his right lung. Brookshair headed the British government's efforts to restore Northern Ireland's self-government following the failure of the agreement to share power in the British province between Unionists and Catholics a year ago. The news of the resignation came on the day British Prime Minister Theresa May made changes in the government.

The agency states that May's goal is to strengthen its power before the start of the new, key phase of talks on the UK's exit from the European Union. In a commentary on the alleged changes in the British government, the London Daily Telegraph writes that Prime Minister Theresa May will appoint a non-Brexit minister, if there is no agreement with the EU on the UK exit.

According to the newspaper, the new minister is likely to be placed in the ministry for Brexit and will work in parallel with Minister Davis Davis. Its task will be to prepare for the eventual departure from the EU without a trade deal. The creation of the new post is seen as an attempt by the prime minister to show her EU counterparts and supporters of Brexit that London has serious intentions to leave the union without a deal if the negotiations fail. Theresa May puts the final touches on her first major reconstruction of the cabinet that will bring more women and conservatives from African or other ethnic origins to the fore, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Guardian suggests that Theresa May will today dismiss or move to another post about a quarter of its ministers. In her assertion of her authority, she will keep Foreign Ministers Boris Johnson, Brexit minister David Davis, Interior Minister Amber Rudd and Finance Philip Hammond, the paper predicts.