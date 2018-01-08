Today is Divorce Day

The first working day of the new year is called by lawyers as Divorce Day, as most applications for marriage dissolution are filed, the daily Express reports.

A research made in the UK among nearly 2,100 people at the Slater and Gordon Law Firm shows that 22 percent of respondents have been considering the idea of ​​divorce. The most common causes of tension between family couples and a subsequent decision to break up marriage are infidelity, financial problems, lack of intimacy and attention.

Of the 2100 respondents surveyed, 12 percent said the financial problems had prompted them to divide with their partners. About 16 percent do not hide that their latest money scandal was coming soon. Others 26 recognize that sharing financial liabilities is the most common cause of marital incidents.

Some respondents say that lack of intimacy brings serious tensions in their relationship with their spouse. More than one-fifth of respondents (23 percent) say they are sleeping in separate rooms. Nearly 10 percent admit they have not had sex with their partner for over a year. Nearly half of respondents say they are willing to file a divorce request if they find out about cheating on the part of their partner. According to data from the National Statistical Institute in the UK, divorces between heterosexual couples in 2016 increased by 5.8 percent over the previous year. The data also show that 42 percent of marriages in England and Wales end in divorce. According to statistics, the average duration of marriage is 12 years.