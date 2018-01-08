Liliana Pavlova will Participate in the Debate on the Future EU Budget in Brussels

Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2018 Liliana Pavlova will take part in Brussels today at a high-level conference dedicated to the Shaping Our Future Community Multi-Annual Financial Framework (MFF) after 2020 - Designing the Next Multiannual Financial Framework ".

In his speech on the state of the Union on 13 September 2017, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the EU needs a budget that is in line with its ambitions and meets future challenges. The debate on the next MFF will be the focus of attention during the Bulgarian Presidency.

Our country declares that it will defend traditional policies and projects that will bring added value to the Union, from which the citizens who will support the prosperity and security of Europe, the new member states and the Balkan region will benefit quickly and directly.

In her speech to the forum, Liliana Pavlova will focus on the challenges the Union faces to achieve more with less, given the budget of the community that, after leaving Britain, will be about 10 billion euros a year less than the current one, and the challenges - more. These include the new funds for migration, security and defense, the fight against climate change and cyber security.

There are several events in the next six months devoted to the future MFF, including the high-level conference in Sofia on 9 March 2018. Sofia is scheduled to hold a high-level conference on the future of the European Social Fund (ESF) February 16, and Cohesion Policy Forum on 12 April (General Affairs Council - Cohesion) and June 8 (High Level Conference).