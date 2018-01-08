A Fire Broke out at the Trump Tower in New York

Society » INCIDENTS | January 8, 2018, Monday // 16:00| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Fire Broke out at the Trump Tower in New York Source: Twitter

A fire broke out in the New York skyline at the Trump Tower in Manhattan, NBC and CBS reported, quoted by Reuters.

According to Associated Press, there are two victims, one of whom is a fireman.

US President Donald Trump is in Washington.

The fire signal is given around 7 hours local time.

Reuters publishes a photo of smoke coming out of the building.

The fire is under control, authorities said. The fire broke out on the roof of the building.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, New York, trump tower
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria