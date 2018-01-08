A Fire Broke out at the Trump Tower in New York
Source: Twitter
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A fire broke out in the New York skyline at the Trump Tower in Manhattan, NBC and CBS reported, quoted by Reuters.
According to Associated Press, there are two victims, one of whom is a fireman.
US President Donald Trump is in Washington.
The fire signal is given around 7 hours local time.
Reuters publishes a photo of smoke coming out of the building.
The fire is under control, authorities said. The fire broke out on the roof of the building.
- » Rescue Crews Wrestle to Tame China Oil Tanker Fire; Body of Mariner Found
- » 2 Injured in Explosion at Stockholm Subway Station
- » 32 People are Missing after a Collision of Ships in the East China Sea
- » A Tourist has Died while Climbing Vihren Peak
- » Two Planes Collided at the Airport in Toronto
- » Man was Killed in a Balloon Fall in Egypt
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)