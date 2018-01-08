A Fire Broke out at the Trump Tower in New York

A fire broke out in the New York skyline at the Trump Tower in Manhattan, NBC and CBS reported, quoted by Reuters.

According to Associated Press, there are two victims, one of whom is a fireman.

US President Donald Trump is in Washington.

The fire signal is given around 7 hours local time.

Reuters publishes a photo of smoke coming out of the building.

The fire is under control, authorities said. The fire broke out on the roof of the building.