Borussia Dortmund Bus Bomb Accused Confesses Crime

A 28-year-old man accused of detonating bombs targeting a top German football team has confessed to the deed. But he denied having any intention to kill, Deutsche Welle reported.



The 28-year-old man accused of setting off three roadside bombs targeting the bus carrying one of Germany's top teams, Borussia Dortmund (BVB), has admitted he carried out the attack, in which one player, Marc Bartra, and a police officer were injured.



However, he told a court in the western city of Dortmund that he had not wanted to cause deaths in the attack on April 11, 2017.



"I regret my behavior deeply," Sergei V. said, adding that he had "especially designed the explosives so that no harm to people was to be expected."