Macron told Beijing that the Chinese "Silk Road" could not be Unidirectional

Emmanuel Macron said China and Europe should work together on Beijing's One Belt - One Time initiative. The aim is to build a modern "silk road", but it can not be "one-way" according to the French president, Reuters reported.

"Ancient silk roads were never just Chinese," Macron said in a speech to university lecturers, students and traders in Xian, the eastern point of the ancient Silk Road. "By definition, these roads can only be general, if they are roads, they can not be one-way," the French head of state said. Beginning in 2013, the project aims to connect China on land and sea with Southeast Asia, Pakistan and Central Asia, then with the Middle East, Europe and Africa. At a meeting in May 2017, he promised to invest $ 124 billion in the project, but Western capitals suspect that the initiative is aimed at imposing Chinese influence abroad rather than contributing to prosperity.

The French president has proposed to China to give a new impetus to the climate battle and to prepare for further commitments to global warming at the next climate conference in Poland at the end of the year. Speaking for an hour and fifteen minutes, Macron called for a union between France and China in the name of the "future of the world," and promised to visit the Asian country "at least once a year" to bring bilateral relations "into a new era."

Macron, who is a supporter of soft diplomacy and symbolism, gave his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, an eight-year-old brown horseman of the presidential cavalry corps named Vesuvius. Choosing a gift is an "unprecedented diplomatic gesture," said the Elysee palace and said. He was impressed by the 104 riders who accompanied him during his last visit to Paris in 2014. The gift is also in response to the Chinese "pandemic diplomacy" - the first lady Brigitte Macron became a godmother of a Chinese panda given by Beijing to a zoo outside Paris.