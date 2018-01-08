Bulgaria Pays Tribute to Midwives

Bulgaria: Bulgaria Pays Tribute to Midwives

With a variety of colourful rituals, Bulgaria honoured midwives Monday on the annual Babinden festival.

Traditions have it that early in the morning the midwives visit the children they have delivered, and wash their faces with water. Then the mother of the child helps the midwife wash her hands and gives her a bar of soap and a towel as a gift. 

In the evening, all midwifes sit down to a generous table. 

A flat cake with honey, a roasted hen and a bottle of brandy should be served.

As of 1951 Babinden has been proclaimed Midwifery Day. Statistics shows that the greatest number of babies (4,000) were born last year in Sofia's Maichin Dom Hospital. 

