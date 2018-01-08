The Ozone Hole has Shrunk

World | January 8, 2018, Monday // 12:23| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Ozone Hole has Shrunk pixabay.com

The ozone hole has shrunk thanks to the ban on harmful chemicals. This is clear from a NASA study, Nova TV reported.

Satellite photographs of last year show that the ozone hole has begun to close and will completely disappear by 2060. So far it has not been clear whether the reduction of the ozone hole is a direct result of the Montreal Protocol signed by all states in 1985. With it substances that deplete ozone from the Earth's atmosphere were banned. It protects the surface from ultraviolet rays that cause cancer and damage crops.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ozone, hole, shrunk
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria