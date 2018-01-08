The ozone hole has shrunk thanks to the ban on harmful chemicals. This is clear from a NASA study, Nova TV reported.

Satellite photographs of last year show that the ozone hole has begun to close and will completely disappear by 2060. So far it has not been clear whether the reduction of the ozone hole is a direct result of the Montreal Protocol signed by all states in 1985. With it substances that deplete ozone from the Earth's atmosphere were banned. It protects the surface from ultraviolet rays that cause cancer and damage crops.