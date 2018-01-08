Iran Bans Teaching English in Primary Schools
World | January 8, 2018, Monday // 12:19| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Iran bans teaching English in primary schools after Iranian High Commissioner Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said early learning of this language created conditions for a Western "cultural invasion," Reuters reported.
"Teaching English in the official training course of state and private primary schools is against the laws and regulations," the head of the State Higher Education Council, Mehdi Navid-Adham, told Iran's state television.
- » Pope Calls For Dialogue in Korea, Ban on Nuclear Weapons
- » Greek Court Suspends Asylum Granted to Turkish Soldier
- » More than 100,000 People Sought Asylum in France in 2017.
- » The Ozone Hole has Shrunk
- » Viktor Orbán: Europe Will Restore ‘the Will of the People’ on Migration in 2018
- » Frozen Pipe Causes Flooding, Adds to Chaos at JFK Airport
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)