Bulgaria: Iran Bans Teaching English in Primary Schools pixabay.com

Iran bans teaching English in primary schools after Iranian High Commissioner Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said early learning of this language created conditions for a Western "cultural invasion," Reuters reported.

"Teaching English in the official training course of state and private primary schools is against the laws and regulations," the head of the State Higher Education Council, Mehdi Navid-Adham, told Iran's state television.

